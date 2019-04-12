Crew members, including first woman, honored with commercial astronaut wings

Three crew members of Virgin Galatic's Space Ship Two received commercial astronaut wings on Tuesday, including the first woman to earn the honor.

Earlier this week at the National Space Symposium in Colorado, Chief Pilot Dave Mackay, Lead Pilot Trainer Mike Masucci, and Chief Astronaut Instructor Beth Moses received their commercial astronaut wings.

Beth Moses is the first woman ever to reach space as a commercial astronaut.

Virgin Galactic's second flight took off from the Mojave Air and Space Port in February and was Virgnin Galactic's second successful flight to reach space.

These types of test flights brings commercial space flight closer to being a reality in the near future, said Virgin Galactic.