BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s lucky number 13 for the Greenfield Unified School District.

Crescent Elementary, home of the Wolves, is the newest and 13th school in the district. The school will be opening its doors for approximately 500 students on Wednesday, Aug. 16 for the first day of the 2023-2024 school year.

According to GUSD officials, south Bakersfield is growing and the school district is meeting the needs of the community with this new school.

With the addition of Crescent Elementary, class sizes will be reduced at Valle Verde, Grande Pointe and Palla elementaries.

Roughly 9,000 children attend Greenfield Unified School District’s nine elementary schools, three middle schools and one community school.

