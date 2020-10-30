Creepy car wash in Ridgecrest raising money for nonprofit

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — Your car will be clean but your pants may be soiled after braving the “Tunnel of Terror” at Blue Rocket Car Wash.

Hideous clowns, hockey-masked maniacs and the unkillable Michael Myers are among the villains menacing those who dare to drive through the car wash from 7 to 9 p.m. today and tomorrow.

At $18 per vehicle, the cost of the spooky soaking won’t bleed you dry. Plus, $3 from each wash goes to the Women’s Center High Desert, which provides services related to domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse.

Michael Myers involved in a good cause? Time for Dr. Loomis to re-examine his patient.

Blue Rocket Car Wash is located at 141 S. China Lake Blvd., just south of Ridgecrest Boulevard. Come out in costume. And bring a change of clothing, just to be safe.

