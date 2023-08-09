BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – How does a mom-and-pop liquor store achieve international fame? Well, start with a little creativity, add two parts TikTok and there you have it – a phenomenon of stunning dimension.

Panorama Liquors was a sleepy little convenience store that had seen better days when it changed hands in August 2022. A few weeks in, the new owners decided to seize upon an idea born of the COVID-19 pandemic – creative, mix-them-yourself cocktails to go. Unusual, mostly fruity concoctions both fun and appealing. The Drunkin’ Monkey. Strawberry Lemonade Renegade. Twisted Honey Buns.

But the magic ingredient in this recipe was TikTok, the short video-format social media platform. Panorama Liquors’ TikTok site has 11 million likes. One video was viewed 17 million times.

“I remember coming into the store and we were busy,” said Angela Darghali, co-creator of most of the recipes. “And everybody was saying they saw the TikTok and I was so shocked because we didn’t expect it to translate to sales that fast.”

Her co-worker, Savannah Gomez, says customers come from all over the place.

“We get a lot of people from out of town,” Gomez said. “Some say six-plus hours to get here. Got people from Las Vegas coming over here, L.A. … far, far places.”

In fact, they’ve gone international, as one customer told Darghali.

“She told me that her sister from Greece sent her the video,” Darghali said, “and she came here.”

Customer Andrew Heffler just turned 21, and for his first-ever legal purchase of alcohol, he came to Panorama Liquors.

“Going with these, actually,” he said, pulling two unmixed cocktails out of a refrigerator. “This has Jarrito, and it comes with two different types of Smirnoff and pineapple and one spicy tamarindo. And then this one. This one’s a different concoction, the one that caught my eye – it has moonshine.”

And, yes, Savannah carded him.

This place wants customers to enjoy themselves, whether they mix their cocktail kits at home or across the street, as the sun sets over east Oildale.

“As long as they’re drinking safe,” said Darghali. “You know, not driving and drinking.”

Cheers to a local small business that understands marketing, 2023 style. Yes, mix-your-own cocktails are a gimmick, but they’re also a great business idea.