Creating Eagle Connections

Students at Stella Hills Elementary are revved and ready to head back to school thanks to a special movie night aimed at connecting students with teachers and staff on campus.

This week Eagles staff, community partners, volunteres and KGET reporter Tabatha Mills and photographer Mickey van Horn knocked on doors to remind students and parents the school year is here.

Families who answered the door were invited to the first annual Stella Hills Back-to-School movie night, which included a back pack giveaway thanks to Bank of America.

“We want them to be excited to come back to school, to be here the first day and every day,” said Irma Cervantes, Public Information Officer, Bakersfield City School District.

Creating a connection with young Eagles in an effort to reduce student absences, encourage learning and at the end of the day, help students succeed.

The first day of school for Stella Hills and the Bakersfield City School District is August 14. It is not a minimum day.