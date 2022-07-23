BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash that injured a motorcyclist and firefighter response to a truck fire is causing delays Saturday night along Interstate 5 south of Bakersfield.

The truck fire was reported in northbound lanes of I-5 just south of Grapevine Road at around 9:30 p.m. A truck stopped on the side of the road and its brakes caught fire. The fire then spread to the trailer.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash involving a motorcyclist was reported just after 10 p.m. in northbound lanes of I-5 just south of Grapevine Road. The cause of the crash was not immediately known but a bus may have also been involved in the collision. The motorcyclist was reported to have suffered major injuries, according to CHP.

Emergency crews will have the #3 and #4 lanes blocked for at least four hours, according to CHP.