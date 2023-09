BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash on Main Drain Road just north of Lerdo Highway reportedly sent a vehicle into a canal on Wednesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol Incident Page.

According to CHP, a black Toyota Camry was sent into the canal following a solo vehicle collision. All occupants are out of the vehicle, they said.

No injuries or closures have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.