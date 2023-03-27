BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Westbound Highway 58 has been reduced to one lane following a vehicle rollover crash, sending a 9 year-old to the hospital.

According to CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. just west of Highway 223. The vehicle went down an embankment and rolled several times before coming to a stop.

A total of three people occupied the vehicle at the time of the crash. Two people sustained minor injuries, while one 9 year-old was transported to Kern Medical. The juveniles condition was not immediately known, the page reported.

The second lane has been shutdown for an unknown amount of time.

Expect delays.