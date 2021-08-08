Crash on I-5 escape ramp briefly shuts down northbound lanes at Grapevine

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP needed to temporarily close northbound lanes of Interstate 5 south of Grapevine Road because of a crash on an escape ramp.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision was reported at around 3:15 p.m. at the east escape ramp just south of Grapevine Road. A Caltrans camera at the ramp appeared to show a vehicle and fire engines at the top of the ramp. At least one person needed to be rescued.

One person was reported have suffered major injuries and northbound lanes were briefly closed for a medical helicopter to transport the injured.

Northbound lanes at I-5 reopened at around 4:10 p.m.

