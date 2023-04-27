BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash on Heath Road in west Bakersfield has knocked out power to residents Thursday afternoon.

The crash involving a truck and two utility poles was reported at Heath Road and Black Hawk Avenue just before 2 p.m. No injuries were reported in the crash.

PG&E’s outage website reports 4,275 homes and businesses in the surrounding area had their power knocked out. The company estimates power would be restored by 5:30 p.m.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, drivers were driving over downed power lines after the crash.