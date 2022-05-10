BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — James Road between Highway 65 and Airport Road is closed following a fatal accident that left at least two people dead.

A white two-door Nissan sedan was travelling on James Road when it collided with a bulldozer at approximately 3:43 p.m.

All responding units are on scene conducting an investigation into the crash. It is unclear at this time what caused the crash.

Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.