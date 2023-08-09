BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 just south of Grapevine Road started a brush fire and is slowing traffic in northbound and southbound lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.

Officials say the fire was reported in the center divider south just south of Grapevine Road Wednesday at around 12:19 p.m.

A vehicle with a trailer carrying another vehicle crashed into the center divider, down an embankment.

Highway patrol officials say only the number one lanes of north and southbound remain closed.

According to CHP, no injuries were reported in the crash. Expect delays in the area as traffic is slow.