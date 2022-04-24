BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a crash that left two people dead early Sunday morning along Highway 99 south of McFarland.

The crash was reported just after 2:30 a.m. in northbound lanes of Highway 99 just north of Highway 46. A vehicle collided into the back of a semi truck, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

Two people were reported dead, and another suffered moderate injuries. The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will identify the two people killed.