BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash involving a Bakersfield police cruiser and another vehicle in northwest Bakersfield on Wednesday is under investigation.

The crash was reported on Calloway Drive and Brimhall Road just after 1 p.m.

In a photo taken by a 17 News photojournalist, you can see damage to the front of a BPD cruiser.

17 News has contacted the Bakersfield Police Department for more information.