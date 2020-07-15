UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in crash on South H Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a man riding a motorcycle died following a collision with a car Tuesday evening.

The man was taken to Kern Medical, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name had not yet been released.

The crash happened at 6:27 p.m. at the intersection of South H Street and Hendricks Lane. Police said the driver of the car remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Neither alcohol nor drugs appeared to be a factor in the crash, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.