Crash involving as many as 7 vehicles stops Highway 99 traffic at Lerdo Highway
A crash possibly involving as many as seven vehicles has stopped northbound traffic on Highway 99 on Tuesday night.
According to CHP's Traffic Incident Information Page the crash was reported just before 10 p.m. just south of Lerdo Highway.
CHP has shut down traffic in the area to clear the crash from the road.
We will update this story as we learn more information.
