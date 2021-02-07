Crash into pole on Highway 99 causes delays

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One lane is closed in northbound lanes of Highway 99 after a driver collided into a pole north of 7th Standard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page reports the collision happened just after 7 p.m.

A cause for the collision was not immediately known, but CHP reports several vehicles were involved in the collision. It appeared the crash knocked out power to businesses nearby.

The collision may also be the cause for power outages in McFarland and Wasco. PG&E’s website reports about 3,000 homes and businesses did not have power in Wasco and another 3,200 homes in businesses were affected in McFarland and surrounding areas.

We will update this story as we learn more information.