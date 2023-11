BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a vehicle and bike crash in southwest Bakersfield that left one person dead.

According to BPD, the crash involved a sedan and a bike on Planz and Wible roads.

The driver of the sedan stayed at the scene.

The intersection will be closed for the investigation, according to BPD.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will identify the decedent at a later time.

