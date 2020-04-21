Crash in Southwest Bakersfield sends man to hospital with serious injuries

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a crash in Southwest Bakersfield that sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Around 11:30 p.m. Monday night, near the corner of White Lane and Lily Drive, police say they found a man laying in the roadway seriously hurt. The man had been riding a motorized bicycle.

It is unclear how the crash happened or if any other vehicles were involved.

The man was taken to the hospital.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.