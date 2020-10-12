UPDATE: Woman dies in crash on Panama Lane

UPDATE (Oct. 12, 5:05 p.m.) — A crash on Panama Lane left one woman dead on Monday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The crash happened on East Panama Lane, near Cottonwood Road.

The crash involved a compact sedan and a box truck. According to BPD, the woman, who was driving the sedan, lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons and then overcorrected into oncoming traffic, hitting the truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity will be released at a later time by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The driver of the truck remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

Bakersfield Police says there has been 32 fatal crashes this year within the jurisdiction of the department.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

