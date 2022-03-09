BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash has left one person dead and led to a gas leak that has shut down a portion of White Lane in southwest Bakersfield, police said.

Officers were called to the 4400 block of White Lane for a report a car that crashed into an apartment complex near Vaughn Way at around 10:50 p.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

The crash possibly involved two vehicles and led to a gas leak in the area. White Lane is closed between Akers Road and Stine Road to repair the gas leak. PG&E crews have arrived for repairs, a police department spokesperson said.

We will update this story as we learn more information.