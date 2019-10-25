Deadly collision forces closure of Highway 178 at mouth of the canyon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a deadly crash along Highway 178 and has forced a closure at the mouth of the canyon.

The crash was reported just after 5:30 p.m. on Highway 178 at Rancheria Road.

It’s unknown what caused the collision or how many vehicles were involved. At least one person is dead, but it’s unclear if there are any other injuries.

Eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 178 at Rancheria Road are closed and will remain closed until 9:30 p.m. for investigation.

