BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A two-vehicle crash ended with a truck flipped on its roof in northwest Bakersfield Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Heath and Meacham Roads. Video from the scene shows a white GMC truck sitting upside down.

Witnesses at the scene said two people were rushed to hospitals. The victim’s conditions is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.