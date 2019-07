UPDATE: The roadway was clear as of 9:23 a.m.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash Tuesday morning closed lanes on westbound Highway 58 west of South Chester Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision involved an SUV and a utility truck and occurred at about 8:11 a.m., the CHP reported. Minor injuries were reported.

Traffic was passing slowly through the area.