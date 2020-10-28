Crash closes multiple lanes of Hwy. 99 near Rosedale Highway, CHP says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash Wednesday involving two big rigs and a sedan spilled 100 gallons of diesel fuel onto the roadway and blocked multiple lanes of southbound Highway 99 north of Rosedale Highway, the California Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened at about 11:52 a.m., blocking the No. 2 and 3 lanes. A sand truck has been requested to help deal with the spilled fuel, according to the CHP.

CHP Public Information Officer Robert Rodriguez said there were two passengers in the sedan, a woman and a juvenile. Both passengers were taken to Kern Medical Center with major injuries. The drivers of the big rigs had no injuries, according to the CHP.

Traffic was backed up because of a previous collision when the driver of a big rig was unable to stop in time and crashed into the sedan. Rodriguez said the sedan was then sandwiched between two big rigs.

The California Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

Traffic is backed up and very slow going SB SR99 north of Rosedale Hwy for a major injury crash. #2 and #3 lanes are blocked, #1 lane is open. #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/2Ykkv1WTHC — CHP Bakersfield (@BakersfieldChp) October 28, 2020