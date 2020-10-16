Man struck by vehicle on Union Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A man was struck by a vehicle when crossing Union Avenue outside the crosswalk Friday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The crash happened around 6:01 a.m. in the 1900 block of Union Avenue, near 19th Street.

The man has moderate to major injuries, according to BPD. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The northbound lanes on Union Avenue were closed between 18th and 19th Streets as the Bakersfield Police Department investigated. All lanes are now reopen.