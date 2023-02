BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Firefighters worked to stop water from shooting out of a broken fire hydrant on Coffee Road and Olive Drive after a crash Thursday night.

According to the fire department, a crash involving multiple vehicles caused the incident around 10:30 p.m.

At least one person was taken to the hospital and their condition is not immediately known.

The fire department said Cal Water will be making all necessary repairs to the fire hydrant.