BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Update: As of 8:24 a.m. Highway 178 in the canyon is closed according to CHP.

A semi-truck with a flat-bed trailer was blocking eastbound Highway 178 east of the mouth of the canyon Tuesday after hitting the embankment, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 7:52 a.m. and large rocks were reported in the roadway, CHP says. Its unclear when the lane will be open.

The truck was hauling lumber.