Crash between GET bus and a Hall ambulance under investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The police are investigating a crash between a GET bus and a Hall ambulance in southwest Bakersfield Thursday night, according to the Bakersfield Police Department and Golden Empire Transit (GET).

Police officers were dispatched to the intersection of White Lane and Akers Road around 8 p.m. for a collision that involved an ambulance and a transit bus, according to BPD. No one was injured in the crash.

The GET bus was traveling westbound on White Lane when it struck the ambulance in the intersection, according to Janet Sanders with GET. After reviewing video, it revealed the ambulance turned left in front of the bus and did not have its emergency lights on at the time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.