1 dead, 1 injured in Golden State Avenue and Q Street crash: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person has died and another was hospitalized following a collision Sunday afternoon in Central Bakersfield, police said.

The crash involving a pickup truck and an SUV was reported just after 12:45 p.m. at Golden State Avenue and Q Street. A passenger in the pickup truck suffered severe injuries and the driver suffered moderate injuries. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment, but the passenger died of his injuries a few hours later, police said.

According to police, a preliminary investigation shows the SUV broadsided the pickup truck, The driver of the SUV was not reported injured and was cooperating with investigators. The investigation is ongoing.

The passenger will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.