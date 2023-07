BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash in northbound lanes of I-5 is causing delays for drivers Friday afternoon.

A crash involving a pickup truck and semi truck was reported at around 4:15 p.m. near the Grapevine Road exit, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

Both vehicles are along the right-hand side, but traffic remains slow. CHP says the far right lane will remain closed for an unknown time.

Drivers are advised to slow down through the area.