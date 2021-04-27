Crash along highway 43 kills passenger and seriously injures driver

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash yesterday morning that killed one woman and left a man with serious injuries.



CHP says a 1997 Ford was traveling South on highway 43, just across the border in Tulare County when driver Juan Mendoza Morales drifted into the northbound lanes and crashed into two commercial vehicles.



The Freightliner rolled onto its side and jack-knifed. The Ford’s passenger died upon impact, and the driver was taken to the hospital with major injuries. The two drivers of the commercial vehicles Gilberto Ochoa, and Victor Manuel Parra were not hurt.



The investigation is ongoing, and it is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in this collision.