Crane Fire burning off I-5 in Lebec at 90% containment

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters have gained control of a stubborn grass fire burning in Lebec since Friday night.

Firefighters were called to Crane Canyon Road and Lebec Service Road on Friday just after 6:30 p.m. for a report of grass on fire just east of Interstate 5.

Video showed dark smoke rising from the grass visible to drivers, but the fire did not appear to affect traffic. No road or lane closures were reported.

Cal FIRE says the fire has burned 50 acres and is 90% contained as of Saturday evening.

