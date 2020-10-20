Cracker Barrel restaurant to take over burned Logan’s building

It’s confirmed: a Cracker Barrel restaurant is coming to Bakersfield at the location of the current Logan’s Roadhouse.

Logan’s Roadhouse restaurant, which has sat on California Avenue for 16 years, went up in flames early Saturday morning. Fortunately, no one was injured. The restaurant had been boarded up since early April, closed due to the pandemic. Bakersfield Fire is still investigating what started the flames.

“This wasn’t just people. They were family, and to see it like this, I didn’t think it would be such a big deal to see it burned down,” said Donna Norberg, a regular Logan’s diner.

Back in February 2019, we found a permit submitted to the city for a Cracker Barrel at the exact address of Logan’s. That plan included demolition of Logan’s, to be replaced by a 9,000 square-foot building. Ironically, that permit was submitted by Joe Wong, the CEO of J&A foods, the company that owns Logan’s.

Back in September 2019, J&A told us Logan’s employees’ jobs were safe and Cracker Barrel was not taking over. However, the company wouldn’t comment on why a permit was submitted by its CEO in the first place.

Now more than a year later, the director of operations at J&A confirmed Cracker Barrel did indeed ask to purchase their Logan’s building in Bakersfield, which explains the permit. The company said they did not want to reveal the takeover until it was finalized.

But then, the pandemic hit, which put their plans on hold. When COVID restrictions lifted on restaurants, the company didn’t reopen the Logan’s in Bakersfield because they said they knew they’d be selling soon. J&A said they’re still working with Cracker Barrel for a takeover, but the timeline is uncertain.

We reached out to Cracker Barrel for comment, and they told us the same thing verbatim as they did in September 2019: “We have no announcements to make at this time about opening a new store in Bakersfield.”