BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Cracker Barrel location opened it’s doors Monday with potential customers lining up bright and early.

The doors opened at 7 a.m., but a 17 News crew reported lines forming well before then.

Video shows the chain’s iconic porch rocking chairs filling up with people excited to get their breakfast biscuits and gravy.

And at the front of the line, a with the rubber chicken has been waiting

“I got here at 3 p.m. yesterday,” said Cracker Barrel enthusiast Bruce Rosique. “I’m trying to make every California Cracker Barrel grand opening. It’s kind of like a thing to do to have fun with, because I love their food.”

“It’s fun meeting some of the staff, the trainers that I know that I see at different Cracker Barrel openings and they recognize me mainly because of my chicken,” Rosique added.

In July, the company announced it was hiring more than 200 employees for this location. The company also released photos of themed walls for the Bakersfield location, created specifically to reflect aspects of Kern County. There is a music wall, oil wall and agriculture wall.

The nearly 9,000-square-foot restaurant can sit 160 guests at a time. The family restaurant is located on California Avenue.

The closest Cracker Barrel to Bakersfield is over 100 miles in Camarillo, Calif. There is also a location in Santa Maria, Calif. Cracker Barrel was established in 1969 and has more than 660 company-owned locations in 45 states.