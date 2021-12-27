Cracker Barrel plans to open in the summer in Bakersfield, hire 150 employees

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cracker Barrel has officially revealed that it will have a location in Central Bakersfield which it plans to open this summer.

The popular chain, which confirmed the the location Monday, is planning to hire 150 full- and-part-time employees for its seventh California location and first in Bakersfield.

A sign has finally been put up where Logan’s Roadhouse used to stand on California Avenue just west of Oak Street.

The Tennessee-based chain is known for its country fried steak, chicken and dumplings and other Southern favorites.

The city finalized Cracker Barrel’s building permit on Dec. 6.

