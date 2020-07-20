Crab N Spice opening today in northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new seafood restaurant is opening today in northwest Bakersfield.

Crab N Spice is opening their new location today at 4 p.m. at 2765 Calloway Dr. #100. Items on the menu include lobster, king crab, shrimp and clam chowder, with a variety of sauces available. The restaurant is currently offering takeout only due to COVID-19.

For today’s opening, the company is offering free clam chowder or garlic noodles for those who submit their email address online.

Crab N Spice’s Bakersfield location will operate Monday through Friday from 4-9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 12-9 p.m. To place an order, call 661-829-6729. Online ordering is not available at this time.