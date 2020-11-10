Coyote euthanized after being struck by vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A coyote was euthanized Monday after being struck by a car and getting stuck in the front end of the vehicle.

Kern County’s Department of Fish and Wildlife did a health assessment and said the coyote had a severely broken leg and internal injuries. The department said they very likely would have had to amputate its leg if they had tried to treat it.

According to a spokesperson, the carcass will be taken to the department’s Wildlife Investigations Lab for canid studies, which includes surveillance for things like mange, canine distemper virus and rodenticide poisoning.

“It is unfortunate and sad that we had to euthanize the coyote,” a spokesperson said. “It’s never our first choice, but we thought it was the most humane thing to do in this situation.”