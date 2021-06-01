COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held at McFarland Junior High School Thursday

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health is partnering with the McFarland Unified School District and the Kern County Latino COVID Task Force to host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday.

The mobile clinic will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at McFarland Junior High School located at 405 Mast Ave.. Adventist Health will be providing the Pfizer vaccine, which is available for people 12 and over.

Appointments are recommended but not required. To make an appointment or for more information, please call 661-771-8400.