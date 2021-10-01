COVID-19 claims local country-gospel singer Ed Shelton at 79

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you’ve been to the Cowboy Church off Manor Street or for that matter any one of Bakersfield’s latter-day honky-tonks, like Ethel’s Corral or the Rustic Rail, chances are good you’ve seen him sing and play guitar.

Ed Shelton, tall, reserved and never without his hat, passed away Sept. 24 at the age of 79 from complications of Covid-19, according to his daughter Candy Hill Shelton. He had been hospitalized for 3 weeks at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

Shelton moved to Bakersfield from Tyler, Texas, in 1981. He was a computer tech, private pilot, truck driver and a Vietnam vet, having served as a helicopter pilot. He leaves behind his wife of 40 years, Robby, as well as two daughters and two stepchildren.

Shelton was by choice not vaccinated against Covid-19.

Funeral arrangements are not set but the Rasmussen Senior Center, where he played every Friday, will hold a tribute Friday 10 a.m. till noon.