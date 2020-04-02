Coronavirus
COVID-19 cases surpass 1 million worldwide

(KGET) — The global number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus surpassed 1 million Thursday, including more than 51,000 deaths, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University, as the outbreak continued to hit the United States and Europe especially hard.

More than 10 million Americans were out of work, most in just the past two weeks, the swiftest collapse the U.S. job market in the nation’s history, and economists warned unemployment could reach levels not seen since the Depression.

In the U.S., more than 1,000 deaths were recorded n a 24-hour period, moving the total death count to more than 5,000 as of mid-day Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins. The virus was reported in 181 countries and regions of the world.

