Covered California, health leaders urging Black Californians to get COVID-19 vaccinations

(KGET) — Covered California has partnered with Black health leaders across the stage urging Black Californians to get the COVID-19 vaccine and enroll for health insurance.

“African American and other communities of color have been hard hit by the virus, with infection and mortality rates that are disproportionately higher than the population at large,” said a news releease. “With the pandemic surging while COVID-19 vaccines are now being distributed across the state, these health leaders are stressing that it is imperative for African Americans and all Californians to continue to stay safe, get inoculated when the vaccines become widely available, and protect themselves with health insurance.”

Residents have through Dec. 30 to sign up and have coverage beginning Jan. 1.