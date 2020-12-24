Covered California deadline approaching

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The deadline to enroll in Covered California and have health insurance on the first day of the new year is Dec. 30.

Covered California Executive Director Peter V. Lee is urging uninsured Californians to sign up for coverage now, especially with hospitals packed and vaccines soon to be distributed because of the pandemic.

“With COVID-19 infections surging, now is not the time to be uninsured, but 1.2 million Californians are, even though they are eligible for financial help,” said a Covered California release.