Court schedule changed Friday due to Campas memorial service

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The downtown courthouse is adjusting its hearings Friday as a result of the memorial service for slain Deputy Phillip Campas, which is expected to impact parking and traffic.

Many parking lots near the courthouse will be used for the memorial which begins at 11 a.m., with doors opening at 9:30 a.m.

Hearings on the CC, PPH and RH calendars will begin at 8 a.m. and preliminary hearings will start at 8:30 a.m., according to a Kern County Superior Court news release. Felony arraignments will take place at 10 a.m.

Misdemeanor pretrial calendars will start at 8:30 a.m. and will be heard at 1415 Truxtun Ave., with the misdemeanor IC calendar beginning at 10 a.m., the release said.

Department 12 hearings will be moved to Division 2 at the Metro Traffic Division on Arrow Street.