Court hearing to keep firearms from marijuana advocate David Abbasi postponed to October

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A hearing in which law enforcement is trying to keep marijuana advocate David Abbasi from possessing firearms following a series of incidents in which officers say he acted in a threatening manner was postponed Monday for two months.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled Oct. 24.

Abbasi has subpoenaed a number of local officials. On Monday, a Superior Court judge agreed to quash a subpoena served against Fernando Jara — husband of Supervisor Leticia Perez — because Abbasi served the subpoena himself, which is not allowed.

Lawyers representing Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Sheriff’s Office, including attorney H.A. Sala, have filed gun violence restraining orders against Abbasi in hopes of convincing a judge that Abbasi’s five guns should be taken away for at least one year because they say Abbasi’s behavior characterizes that of a mass shooter.

Between 2018 and 2019, Abbasi purchased five firearms, including three handguns, an AR-15 rifle and a shotgun, according to court documents obtained by KGET.

In late April 2019, Abbasi told KGET he acted in self-defense when he brandished a loaded firearm at a teenage boy. The adolescent, according to Abbasi, attacked him as the teenager’s dog killed Abbasi’s dog.

Police later arrested Abbasi because he did not have “the required authorization to carry the loaded firearm in public,” according to court documents.

His firearms have been seized, and in the ongoing court hearings law enforcement is trying to keep the guns out of Abbasi’s hands.

Abbasi told 17’s Eytan Wallace he felt the effort to seize his weapons was political retaliation. He has apologized for the following public statement he made at a Board of Supervisors meeting April 30:

“Those who attempt to poison and destroy my brothers, and you will know my name is the lord when I lay my vengeance upon thee.”