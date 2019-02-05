Court documents shows mother of man accused in Cal City standoff first alerted police

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Shane Robert Weber / Photo: California City Police Department

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A man is due in court this week after causing a bomb scare in California City two weeks ago.

It happened on Mitchell Street, near the California City Airport on Jan. 23.

According to court documents, the mother of the suspect, Shane Weber, went to the California City Police Department with concerns that her son Shane was armed and suicidal.

The mother warned police that Weber's family had a history of paranoid schizophrenia and had been homeless for several years before she took him in.

When police tried contacting Weber, he allegedly responded by telling them he had explosives and would kill people if they didn't stay away.

The led to a standoff that lasted into the next morning.

Police say just before midnight, Weber opened fire on police and small explosions were seen inside the home.

No officers were hurt.

Weber was arrested the next morning while trying to escape.

Inside the home, police found homemade explosives, firecrackers, spent shell casings and ammunition.

Weber is facing several counts of attempted murder and assault on a peace officer.