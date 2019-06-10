Court Docs: Man killed by firework

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man died after holding a mortar-type firework up with his hands Friday night, according to a search warrant.

On Friday evening the Kern County Sheriff’s office deputies were dispatched to a medical aid request in the 400 block of Ray St. and when deputies arrived they located David Michael Adams, 45, with major injuries to his chest. Paramedics arrived and worked on Adams for several minutes before he was pronounced dead.

Neighbors saw Adams lighting a motor-type firework, holding it up with his hands and then heard an explosion come from the mortar tube, according to court documents. Adams then stumbled and collapsed in front of his home.

Investigators later seized a Roman Candle and one empty Diablo 12 Fireworks Box.