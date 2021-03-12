Court Appointed Special Advocates graduates 13 new volunteers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Kern County announced the graduation of 13 new volunteers, bringing the total number of volunteers trained to 1,294 since the program began.

Volunteers go through training to learn how to advocate for the best interest of children and their families before being assigned to a case by a judge, according to a CASA release. The trainees spend 45 hours in a hybrid training course that includes topics on child development, substance abuse, domestic violence, mental health and trauma.

To learn more about becoming a volunteer, call 661-631-2272, email outreach@kerncasa.org or click here.