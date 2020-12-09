Court: All matters involving Child Support Services department to be handled by phone until further notice

Kern County Child Support Services building

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All matters involving the Child Support Services department will be handled by phone effective immediately, according to the Kern County Superior Court.

The court said this policy applies to this department only and is effective until further notice. All parties must provide, at least one day prior to their scheduled hearing, their contact information to the email address DCSSCalendaring@Kern.Courts.CA.Gov.

The contact information must include the court case number, full name, phone number, mailing address and email. On the day of the hearing, the court said it will contact individuals at the phone number provided.

