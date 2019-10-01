Couple who survived Las Vegas music festival shooting to wed Saturday

Jordanne Barr and Jordan Adamcyk got engaged just a month following the Oct. 1, 2017 Las Vegas shooting

One couple who were survivors of the Las Vegas shooting two years ago, will soon have a happier ending to their story.

We first brought you the story of the Jordanne Barr and Jordan Adamczyk two years ago.

The couple was nearly separate forever at the Route 91 Harvest festival where Barr was hit by gunfire, but her boyfriend, Adamczyk covered her and she survived.

17 News was there when they got engaged just a month later, and their big day is coming up this weekend.

The Fairy Godmother Foundation created a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the couple, thanks to the help of community members and generous sponsors.

Jordanne and Jordan will be married on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

17 News will feature a story of their wedding Saturday.